IndyGo Riders To Be Impacted By Work On The Red Line Stations

Published on June 14, 2023

An IndyGo bus.

Source: (Photo provided by IndyGo.)

INDIANAPOLIS – IndyGo riders should expect Red Line closures on the north side of the city. Workers will be working on Red Line stations along College Avenue between 42nd and 52nd streets on or after Wednesday.

The work will cause traffic on College Avenue to close from 38th Street to Kessler Boulevard and lasting for two months.

The Park, 42nd, 46th and 52nd streets Red Line stations on 38th Street and College Avenue will be closed until mid-July.

Traffic will be detoured around the stations using Meridian Street.

