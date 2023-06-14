IndyGo Riders To Be Impacted By Work On The Red Line Stations

INDIANAPOLIS – IndyGo riders should expect Red Line closures on the north side of the city. Workers will be working on Red Line stations along College Avenue between 42nd and 52nd streets on or after Wednesday.
The work will cause traffic on College Avenue to close from 38th Street to Kessler Boulevard and lasting for two months.
The Park, 42nd, 46th and 52nd streets Red Line stations on 38th Street and College Avenue will be closed until mid-July.
Traffic will be detoured around the stations using Meridian Street.
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing to raise the legal age to purchase a firearm, ban “semiautomatic assault weapons”, and roll back Constitutional Carry
-
A County in Wisconsin Wants to Mutilate Children
-
According to Document FD-1023 Joe Biden Took a $5 Million Bribe
-
Vigo Co. Tourism Director Says Terre Haute Lost Out Due to ISU Not Hosting NCAA Super Regional
-
Police: Fatal Crash on US 36 Wednesday
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Dylan Mulvaney is Deeply Confused