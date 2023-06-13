Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Retiring From Show

Pat Sajak, veteran host of game show “Wheel of Fortune,” announced Monday that he will be retiring after hosting the show for more than 40 years.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!),” he wrote on Twitter.

A replacement for Sajak as host has yet to be announced. Suzanne Prete, executive president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement that Sajak will continue working with the team as a consultant for three years following his last year as host.

“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season,” Prete said.

Sajak’s departure will mark the end of an era for “Wheel of Fortune.” He began hosting the show in its nighttime debut in 1983 and previously emceed the daytime edition as well, from 1981 to 1989. During his career, Sajak was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host 19 times and took home three of those trophies.