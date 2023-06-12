Purdue Freezes Tuition… Again!

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tuition is once again staying the same at Purdue University.

The school’s board of trustees has approved a plan for the 12th year in a row to freeze tuition. What is different about this tuition freeze is that it will last through the 2024-2025 school year.

But, the freeze is not across all programs at Purdue. The school’s CFO says that even though traditional tuition is staying the same for aviation students, some separate instructional fees they have to pay will be going up.

Including room and board, in-state students will pay roughly $20,000 in tuition at Purdue. For out-of-state students, it would be nearly $39,000, and $41,000 for international students.

Purdue University says around 72,000 potential students have applied to attend school there in the last year. The school says around 9,000 of those applicants are expected to be on campus this fall.