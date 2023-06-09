Indian Market and Festival Returns to the Eiteljorg Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — A unique festival – that is also a cultural experience – will be coming back to downtown Indianapolis later this month.

The 31st Indian Market and Festival will be taking place at the Eiteljorg Museum on June 24th and 25th. Here, more than 140 Native artists from the U.S. and Canada will be selling items such as jewelry, paintings, carvings, and more.

Bryan Corbin, Public Relations Manager at the museum, says the festival offers a special opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about their cultures and lives.

Artists will sell their wares inside the museum and outside on the grounds, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Some will even compete for awards and cash prizes.

There will also be food trucks, live performances, and family-friendly activities at the popular summer event. Corbin encourages you to try treats like the Native American fry bread and Navajo tacos.

You can purchase tickets in advance here or by calling 317-636-9378. Tickets to the Indian Market and Festival include admission to the museum, and kids 17 and under can get in for free.