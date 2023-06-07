It was another example of bad luck seemingly following Stefan Wilson in his IndyCar career. A crash involving Katherine Legge during the final Indy 500 practice session caused him to fracture vertebrae. The injury ruled him out of the 500 and put him on a road to recovery expected to last at least multiple months. In Wilson’s absence, Graham Rahal stepped in his place but had issues of his own from the start of the race.

On Tuesday’s Kevin & Query, Wilson joined the show to talk about the accident, his road to recovery, his brother Justin, relationship with Graham Rahal and what’s next for him as he works himself back to the track and a thank you to fans who have supported him through ups and downs.

It’s pretty humbling to realize how much I lost. Not just missing out on the 500 but all the actions you take for granted. Every day things: getting up, moving around, it’s all gone at that point. – Stefan Wilson on the injury and his road to recovery

For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

The post Stefan Wilson Thanks Fans For Support After Accident In Indy 500 Practice appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Stefan Wilson Thanks Fans For Support After Accident In Indy 500 Practice was originally published on 1075thefan.com