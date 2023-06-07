Listen Live
One Man Killed in Apartment on Indy’s East Side

Published on June 7, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was shot and killed at an apartment on the east side of Indianapolis late Tuesday night.

It happened in The Reserves at Warren Park apartment complex. That’s on East 10th Street, which is east of Post Road.

“I do believe that this was a targeted attack on this individual. I don’t believe there’s any threat to the neighborhood at this time, but unfortunately we don’t have any details or witnesses as to what happened,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed as 24-year-old Tytrail Dentaie Watkins.

Police believe the suspect is still at large.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS).

