Local Indianapolis Chef Terry Anthony is Going on a TV Show

Chef Terry Anthony opened “The Block,” a local Indianapolis restaurant that sits downtown not far from Monument Circle.

The Block Bistro & Grill is competing on Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race: David Vs. Goliath,’ which starts on Sunday, June 18.

For the first time ever, the show will consist of seasoned food truck veterans who have been in the food truck industry and food truck rookies who have never owned or operated a food truck before.

The show takes place in Los Angeles, California one of the most competitive food truck markets in the country.

Anthony is one of the rookies. It will be his first time cooking out of a truck. He is looking forward to the challenge and the potential of bringing the food truck back to Indianapolis.

To hear his full interview on the show, click the link below.