Andrew Bustamante Talks New Skinwalker Ranch Series

The Skinwalker Ranch in Utah is considered to be ground zero for unidentified aerial phenomena activity. If you love all-things UFO and already a fan of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, this new history series is right up your (UFO) alley!

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch is a new series on the History Channel that expands on Dr. Travis Taylor’s experiments in The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch. Taylor and his team are searching for evidence of similar phenomena beyond the ranch by exploring analogous sites around the country.

Hammer and Nigel spoke to one the new members of the team, Andrew Bustamante, a former covert CIA intelligence officer, decorated wartime military veteran, and U.S. Air Force Academy graduate on what to expect from this series and of course what kind of secrets he has!

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch series premieres Friday, June 6th at 10pm on The History Channel.