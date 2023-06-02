Two Firefighters Hurt, Two Animals Die In Fire on Indy’s North Side

INDIANAPOLIS–Two firefighters were injured and two animals died in a fire that happened at a home on the north side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says it happened on Ruckle Street, which is near Central Avenue and 42nd Street. Shortly after they arrived, they found the home covered in flames in smoke. No one was home at the time.

A family of four lives at the house. They have been at that home for 20 years. They also have insurance, but they have no idea what caused the fire.

The two firefighters who were injured were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released, but the two animals died in the fire.

Firefighters got the fire under control in less than an hour.