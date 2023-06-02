PepsiCo Plant In Muncie Shutting Down Operations

MUNCIE, Ind.–The PepsiCo plant in Muncie is closing.

Representatives with the company say operations there will be redistributed to other locations. There are around 100 employees at the plant who will be affected.

“PepsiCo is always evaluating our network solutions and reviewing the best possible ways to optimize our service. With many recent distribution changes, we have determined that in the coming months, PepsiCo Beverages North America’s operations in Muncie, Indiana will close and be redistributed to neighboring locations. We will be working closely with leadership, unions, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition during this process with minimal impact to our employees and customers,” the company said in a statement.

The closure will happen in the coming months, but they did not give an exact date for the closure.

The Muncie facility is at 2901 N. Walnut St., which is just south of McGalliard Road.