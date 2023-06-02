Listen Live
Crash in Miami County Kills Peru, Indiana Man

Published on June 2, 2023

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A Hoosier man is dead after a car crash in Miami County Thursday evening.

Officers were called near U.S. 31 and Business 31, where they found two cars that had crashed.

At this time, Indiana State Police think 55-year-old Timothy Bacon was heading up U.S. 31 when 64-year-old Shamsiddin Rahman started turning from Business 31 onto U.S. 31.

Their cars collided at the intersection.  Rahman died at the scene, and Bacon was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police do not think drugs or alcohol were involved.  They are still investigating.

