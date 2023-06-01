Governor Holcomb Will Travel to Portugal and France

INDIANAPOLIS–Governor Eric Holcomb will be traveling to both Portugal and France next week. He says the purpose is to foster “international ties and pursue partnership and investment opportunities across energy, life sciences, technology, the future of transportation, and motorsports.”

He’ll be joined on the trip by Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and his wife, First Lady Janet Holcomb. The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

“France and Portugal share similar visions for building global economies of the future, and we see many opportunities for innovation and partnerships across high-tech industries like energy and motorsports that will create new opportunities for Indiana and for Hoosiers,” said Holcomb Thursday afternoon.

Holcomb plans on arriving in Portugal Sunday June 4. He’ll arrive in France June 7. Holcomb and his delegation plan on attending the 24 Hours of LeMans auto race Saturday June 10. That’s where they plan on meeting with international, U.S. and Indiana-based motorsports representatives.

The Governor and Secretary will also meet with Portuguese and global businesses in the energy and future of mobility sectors, including Energias de Portugal (EDP), a Lisbon-based utility company that is focused on achieving 100% green energy by 2030 and operates three facilities in Indiana.

Holcomb says the purpose of going to France is to continue developing the longstanding relationship between Indiana France. Both he and the Secretary will host a business roundtable in partnership “with U.S. Embassy Paris to highlight Indiana’s economic momentum; growing sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, life sciences, semiconductors, electric vehicles and industry 4.0; and opportunities for future investment and partnership.”

This is Holcomb’s 15th international trip as Governor. He says Indiana has more than 1,000 foreign-owned business establishments that represent more than 40 counties and territories, including 57 from France and 3 from Portugal.