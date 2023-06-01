ISP: Wanted Man Caught After Speeding

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted in Alabama for Homicide was arrested Wednesday after Indiana State Police caught him speeding.
Police say 20-year-old Teddy Cozart was speeding down State Road 35, near Mt. Pleasant. However, after pulling him over for the offense, officers soon realized they had a wanted man.
The Andalusia Police Department in Alabama thinks Cozart was involved in a shooting last October that left one man dead. He will eventually be extradited back to Alabama.
He is currently sitting at the Delaware County Jail. Police are still investigating.
