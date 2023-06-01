Listen Live
ISP: Wanted Man Caught After Speeding

Published on June 1, 2023

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted in Alabama for Homicide was arrested Wednesday after Indiana State Police caught him speeding.

Police say 20-year-old Teddy Cozart was speeding down State Road 35, near Mt. Pleasant.  However, after pulling him over for the offense, officers soon realized they had a wanted man.

The Andalusia Police Department in Alabama thinks Cozart was involved in a shooting last October that left one man dead.  He will eventually be extradited back to Alabama.

He is currently sitting at the Delaware County Jail.  Police are still investigating.

