State Rep. Jim Lucas Arrested for Drunk Driving

State District 69 Rep. Jim Lucas was arrested early Wednesday morning by the Indiana State Police for driving drunk and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

Rep. Lucas crashed his vehicle on I-65 just north of Seymour at around 12 a.m., ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Stephen Wheeles confirmed.

Lucas drove away from the scene of the crash and Seymour police found his vehicle shortly after at a different location, Wheeles says.

Lucas was listed as an inmate as of 3:46 a.m., according to the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office’s website. Bond for the state representative was set at $705. Lucas bonded out Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.

He is facing preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing endangerment; leaving the scene of the crash; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Lucas was first elected in 2012 and represents House District 69, which includes portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Scott and Washington counties.