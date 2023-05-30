Dad Rocks Out To “School’s Out For Summer” At Son’s Bus Stop

Summer has kicked-off in households across the state. There is not a better feeling for a kid than getting off the bus one last time knowing you have infinite free time for the next few months. One dad wanted to make sure his son had a start to summer he’d never forget.

Matt Wilson from Perry Township got together with his band, Union Suit Rally, to give a performance of a lifetime. Wilson and his band were there to greet his son getting off the bus rocking big black wigs and performing their hearts out to Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out For Summer.”

Wilson said that it’s been a tradition to embarrass his son on his last day of school. Believe it or not, this wasn’t dad’s biggest grand gesture, he said in an interview.

“The year before, I wore some speedos and I was running down the street in some flippers and a snorkel mask, you know, running to the bus to pick him up.”

Now this is a guy that Hammer and Nigel want to party with!!