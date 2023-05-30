Two Men Injured in Shootings on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS-Two shootings on the east side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning sent two men to a hospital.

IMPD says the first shooting happened around 1 am when a man was found with a gunshot wound at a Speedway gas station on Emerson Avenue just north of I-70. The man told police he had been shot about a block away at 30th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Then just after 4:30, IMPD went to a home on Lowell Avenue, which was just off Ritter Avenue and East Washington Street. That’s not far from Ellenberger Park. A man was found shot in the leg.

Officers say the man told them that the shots were fired from inside the home. They found empty gun cartridges outside.

Both men were taken to hospitals and are expected to recover.

IMPD is looking for suspects, though, so if you can be of any help, you can call IMPD or Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS).