The Greatest Movie Quotes of All Time

Published on May 23, 2023

“May the force be with you.” Immediately a certain movie comes to mind. Whether you are a fan of the space galactic franchise or have never watched a scene, most everyone knows this quote is from Star Wars. There is a certain magic behind movies that can unite pop culture.

The American Film Institute has recognized the power of movie quotes and has made a top 100 greatest movie quotes of all-time list. It’s pretty easy to go through the list and easily pick-up a handful of movie quotes right away- others are more of a surprise. To give a sense of the list, here is the AFI’s top 5 greatest movie quotes of all time.

#5. “Here’s looking at you, kid.” – Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), Casablanca (1942)

#4.”Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” – Judy Garland (Dorothy), The Wizard of Oz (1939)

#3. “You don’t understand! I coulda had class. I coulda been a contender. I could’ve been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am.” — Terry Malloy (Marlon Brando), On the Waterfront (1954)

#2. “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” – Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), The Godfather (1972) 

And at number one…

#1. “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” – Clark Gable (Rhett Butler) Gone with the Wind (1939)

Hammer and Nigel, however, thinks the AFI may have left a few iconic movies out…

Listen below to find out what movies made the guy’s greatest quotes list. (Hint: two of the movies chosen star Will Ferrell *not at all surprising)

