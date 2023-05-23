Listen Live
Local News

Young Patients Receive the Royal Treatment

Published on May 23, 2023

500 Festival Princesses Visit Children's Hospital

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital / Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indy 500 less than a week away, kids at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital have received the “royal” treatment.

Three 500 Festival Princesses spent time with patients Tuesday.  The Princesses talked with a few of the children and their families, gave away goodies, and otherwise tried to bring joy to the hospital rooms.

And, this is not the first time the leading ladies have volunteered to help their community.  Earlier this month, they also cooked for families staying at the Ascension St. Vincent House.

According to a press release from Ascension St. Vincent, hospital staff are working to help the young patients stay active and maintain positive attitudes, as this “makes the hospital environment more comfortable and brings moments of joy to families during what can be a difficult time.”

If you would like to donate to Ascension St. Vincent, click here.

