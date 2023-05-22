Cars, Crowds and Calories: Interesting eats at the Indy 500

The Indy 500 is more than just a race, it’s an all-day festival. And no festival is complete without food.

The Indianapolis 500 is not only one of the most iconic motor racing events in the world but also a celebration of Indiana’s culture and culinary delights. While you can indulge in the race day staples like fries, there are several unique and delicious treats to satisfy your taste buds at the Indy 500. Rotowire has compiled a list of some of the most interesting eats available this year at the race:

Indy 500 Staple: Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

The breaded tenderloin sandwich is a true embodiment of Indiana’s rich culinary culture. This signature sandwich features a pork tenderloin pounded into a thin disc and breaded. It’s reminiscent of a schnitzel and is served between hamburger buns. Despite the tenderloin’s size exceeding the dimensions of the bun, it doesn’t need any additional ingredients or condiments to be enjoyed. This is a must-try for anyone looking to experience the authentic flavors of the Hoosier State.

Pork tenderloin sandwich (Indiana) pic.twitter.com/hDucHCoWCl — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) April 30, 2022

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and gravy is a beloved breakfast dish for Indy 500 attendees. With its hearty and filling nature, it’s a perfect choice to kickstart your day at the race. The special connection between biscuits and the Indy 500 goes back to the track’s revival in 1945. Clabber Girl biscuits are still served at the race, and you can even combine two interesting foods by ordering the breaded tenderloin on a biscuit.

Doughnuts at the race:

Indy 500 race attendees have the pleasure of choosing between two renowned doughnut options. Long’s Bakery, located on the way to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is a legendary doughnut shop. While it’s closed on race day itself, many fans stock up the day before to enjoy Long’s delectable doughnuts. For those who prefer unique shapes, Square Donuts at the race venue itself offers square doughnuts. If you’re in the mood for more than just dessert, you can even try a Square Donuts burger, featuring a patty, maple bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato sandwiched between two Square Donuts doughnuts.

Indy 500 Victory Lap Milkshake

Finally, to wash down these interesting eats, the Victory Lap Milkshake is a top choice. This adult milkshake comes in a commemorative Indianapolis 500 milk bottle, reminiscent of the bottles race winners celebrate with. The milkshake is a delightful blend of salted caramel, Fuzzy’s Vodka, and topped with a Clabber Girl chocolate chip cookie. It’s a perfect way to cool off and celebrate the race in style.

The Indy 500 offers a culinary experience that goes beyond the thrill of the race. From breaded tenderloin sandwiches to biscuits and gravy, doughnuts, and Victory Lap Milkshakes, there’s something to satisfy every palate. So when you attend this iconic racing event, be sure to indulge in the delicious and unique eats that make the Indy 500 an unforgettable all-day festival.