Two Men Arrested for Assault on Indy’s Southwest Side, One Man Died

Published on May 16, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS–Two men were arrested for an assault on the southwest side of Indianapolis Sunday night where one person died.

IMPD says they have arrested 29-year-old Vincent McCurtis and 23-year-old Brandon Jackson have both been taken into custody because they think both of those men had something to do with an assault on Howard Street in between Harding Street and Belmont Avenue around 6:30 pm Sunday.

Both McCurtis and Jackson have been charged with attempted murder, but the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final decision on charges.

Police say a man was found inside the home with injuries “consistent with trauma.” He was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition and died from his injuries on Monday.

The man who died was identified as 56-year-old Bryan Alan Ward Tuesday morning.

IMPD says multiple citizens came forward with information for detectives, which helped make a difference.

