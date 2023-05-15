Listen Live
Report: At Least 3 People Dead in New Mexico Shooting, Officers Injured

Published on May 15, 2023

FARMINGTON, N.M. — At least three people are dead, and several are hurt in a shooting in a rural New Mexico town.

Police in Farmington, which is northwest of Albuquerque, say the shooter is dead and two officers were shot in the gun battle.

Police say there are “multiple civilian victims.”

This story is developing.

