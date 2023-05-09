State Rep. Becky Cash Discusses Why She Voted for the Budget

Recently, Indiana lawmakers approved a massive $44.5B budget.
The House voted 70-27 in an overnight session to pass the two-year spending plan. Not long after, the Senate followed suit in a 39-10 vote to send it to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who “gladly” signed off on it.
The new budget deal includes a tremendous boost to education funding and on top of that, lawmakers added provisions to give themselves raises at the expense of Hoosier taxpayers.
Republican State Rep. Becky Cash joined The Kendall & Casey Show today to talk about why she voted for the budget.
-
IMPD changes gun policy after WISH-TV investigation
-
9-year-old Boy Hit and Killed by Car
-
Tucker Carlson Breaks his Silence with a Video on Twitter
-
Fundraiser to Help Family of 9-Year-Old Boy Hit by Car
-
People Love to Crap on Indiana
-
5th Circuit Court's Controversial Ruling in favor of 2nd Amendment Protections
-
Republican Ryan Webb comes out as American-Indian Woman
-
Human Remains Found by Hunter in Greene County Monday