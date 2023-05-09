State Rep. Becky Cash Discusses Why She Voted for the Budget

Recently, Indiana lawmakers approved a massive $44.5B budget.

The House voted 70-27 in an overnight session to pass the two-year spending plan. Not long after, the Senate followed suit in a 39-10 vote to send it to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who “gladly” signed off on it.

The new budget deal includes a tremendous boost to education funding and on top of that, lawmakers added provisions to give themselves raises at the expense of Hoosier taxpayers.

Republican State Rep. Becky Cash joined The Kendall & Casey Show today to talk about why she voted for the budget.