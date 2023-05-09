Listen Live
Kendall And Casey

State Rep. Becky Cash Discusses Why She Voted for the Budget

Published on May 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

statehouse

Source: (Photo: Eric Berman/WIBC)

Recently, Indiana lawmakers approved a massive $44.5B budget.

The House voted 70-27 in an overnight session to pass the two-year spending plan. Not long after, the Senate followed suit in a 39-10 vote to send it to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who “gladly” signed off on it.

The new budget deal includes a tremendous boost to education funding and on top of that, lawmakers added provisions to give themselves raises at the expense of Hoosier taxpayers.

Republican State Rep. Becky Cash joined The Kendall & Casey Show today to talk about why she voted for the budget.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close