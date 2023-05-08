Two Tornadoes Touched Down In Southern Indiana Late Saturday

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two tornadoes touched down in southern Indiana over the weekend.

A line of severe weather moved through the state Saturday night, the worst of which was in Clark and Floyd Counties where the National Weather Service in Louisville says two EF-1 tornadoes were on the ground.

Both of them hit around the New Albany area causing damage to buildings, trees, and power lines. That also cause several power outages.

According to Duke Energy, 17 power poles were snapped in half by high wides.

One of the tornadoes had winds topping out at 95-100mph while the other had winds upwards of 105mph.

Thankfully, no one was said to be hurt. It’s not clear how long the twisters were on the ground.