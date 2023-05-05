The Parents of an IU Student Killed In Crash Add Kilroy’s Bar to Lawsuit

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The parents of an Indiana University student who was hit and killed while on a scooter last year are now adding a bar in Bloomington to their lawsuit.

Police believe Nathaniel Stratton was hit by Madelyn Howard, who was driving after having been drinking at Kilroy’s.

“That civil lawsuit is being amended to add Kilroy’s Sports Bar, located at 319 N. Walnut Street, Bloomington, Indiana. Further investigation revealed that Kilroy’s staff continued to serve Madelyn Howard alcohol after she was visibly intoxicated and before driving her car that night. It should be noted that Madelyn Howard was an employee of Kilroy’s but was not working on September 18, 2022. Indiana law prohibits bars, such as Kilroy’s Sports, from serving alcohol to patrons who are already visibly intoxicated and from over-serving patrons. The amended

Complaint alleges Kilroy’s continued service of alcohol to a visibly intoxicated Madelyn Howard, which directly and proximately led to the death of Nate Stratton,” said the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also wants a jury trial and judgment “for (Nathaniel’s) death in a reasonable amount to be determined at the trial of this cause, for medical expenses, funeral and burial costs, and other special expenses.”

The lawsuit also claims that Howard’s blood alcohol concentration tested at .226 – nearly three times Indiana’s legal limit of .08.