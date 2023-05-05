Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Arrested on Felony Charges

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A Decatur County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher has been arrested for accessing and releasing “sensitive information” to the public.

Indiana State Police believe 42-year-old Heidi Miracle took a video from a criminal investigation and shared it with others online. The video had been saved on an internal system.

She has been charged with Official Misconduct and Offense Against Intellectual Property. She is currently sitting at the Decatur County Jail.