NWS: Prepare for Warmer Temps and More Rain

INDIANAPOLIS — You might be relieved to know that temperatures are about to warm up; however, you aren’t in the clear just yet.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says clouds should begin to clear Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures warming by the end of the week.

That being said, Wednesday afternoon will still see temps in the 50s, and it is expected to be breezy. Wednesday night will be quite cool, with the potential for frost. This means you might want to cover any sensitive plants or bring them inside overnight.

There could also be rain in Central Indiana Friday, with more rain and storms to follow next week. So, you might want to keep an umbrella handy, just to be safe.

Continue checking WIBC for weather updates, or find updated forecasts for your area here.