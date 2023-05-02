School in Indianapolis Serving as Polling Center for Primary Election Placed on Lockdown

INDIANAPOLIS–A school that’s a polling place for the primary election was locked down Tuesday afternoon because of what police are calling a domestic disturbance.

Voters have been told to avoid Clarence Farrington School 61 at 4326 Patricia Street. That’s near West 30th street east of Georgetown Road. That’s just north of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It’s also a school in the Indianapolis Public School District.

IMPD said the disturbance involved a “possible barricaded person” near the school, but that situation is not “in any way associated with the school or voting center.”

The Marion County Election Board tweeted at 2:07 pm that voters should avoid the school until further notice. Instead, they encouraged voters to use these facilities:

International Marketplace Coalition, 4233 Lafayette Road.

Indianapolis Fire Department Station 30, 2440 N Tibbs Ave.

Indianapolis Public Schools’ Northwest Middle School, 5525 W. 34th St.

Police and the election board both said they would let everyone know when the area is safe to return.