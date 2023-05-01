Aerosmith Bringing Farewell Tour to Indianapolis In 2023

INDIANAPOLIS--A Hall of Fame Rock Band says they will head out on the road one final time.

Aerosmith announced the dates for their “Peace Out “Tour Monday morning. The band will visit 40 cities during that tour starting on September 2nd in Philadelphia. They will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Sunday October 29.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Aerosmith has sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as “Amazing,” “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got A Gun,” “Livin’ On The Edge,” and “Love In An Elevator.”

The band broke boundaries by intersecting rock and hip-hop with their collaboration with Run-DMC for “Walk This Way.”

Aerosmith performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 and had their own theme park attraction in 1999 at Disney World in Florida and later in Paris with the launch of the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith” ride.

Over the course of 50 years, Aerosmith has had twenty-one Top 40 hits on the US Hot 100, nine number-one Mainstream Rock hits, four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, and ten MTV Video Music Awards.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am. at ticketmaster.com.