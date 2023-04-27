INDOT: North Split Interchange to Reopen by Monday, Weather Permitting

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–The Indiana Department of Transportation is reopening I-65 through the North Split interchange this weekend.
The construction workers will work in stages. First, they’ll take care of the northbound lanes. Then they’ll reopen southbound lanes on I-65.
All I-65 northbound and southbound lanes are expected to be open by Monday, May 1, weather permitting. After both northbound and southbound lanes are reopened, the detour on I-465 will be lifted.
If you drive in that area, INDOT says you can expect multiple short-term lane restrictions as they install pavement markings and move barrels to open the lanes.
Under the permanent North Split interchange configuration, there will no longer be access to I-65 southbound via the Delaware/11th street ramp and access to the Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit is only available through I-65 northbound.
Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:
-I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street
-I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street
-I-70 WB to Martin Luther King, Jr./West Street
-I-65 SB to Meridian Street
-I-65 SB to West Street
-All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split
