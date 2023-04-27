Listen Live
Hunter Biden Attorneys Meet with DOJ Officials

Published on April 27, 2023

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Attorneys for President Biden’s son Hunter Biden met with officials with the Department of Justice Wednesday amid an ongoing investigation in the first son.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018 by the office of U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors have considered charging Hunter with four criminal counts, NBC reported last week, including two counts of misdemeanor failure to file taxes. The third charge would be a felony count of tax evasion in connection with a business expense.

The fourth charge would be a felony related to an alleged false statement related to a gun purchase in 2018, when Hunter wrote on a form that he was neither addicted to nor abusing any unlawful substance. At the time, Hunter was using cocaine, he has since admitted.

Harvard University Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz went on Fox News and explained Hunter’s lawyers meeting with DOJ could tell us about a potential resolution.

“It would not surprise me if there were ultimately a resolution of this case short of a public indictment, some kind of information and a plea bargain,” said Dershowitz. “But that’s just speculation. But the meeting was sought by the Biden people, and that tells us something.

 

