Jerry Springer, Day-Time TV Show Host, Dies At 79

CHICAGO — Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79.
Springer’s family said he died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago Thursday. He also served as the 56th mayor of Cincinnati in 1977. “The Jerry Springer Show” aired in syndication for 27 seasons from 1991 until 2018.
The family’s spokesman said it was “Jerry’s ability to connect with people” that was “at the heart of his success in everything he tried.”
TMZ reports Springer was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.
