Listen Live
Tony Katz

The Haunted Bar

Published on April 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In the haunted bar, a customer’s glass random shatters into a million pieces leaving a glassy, beer mess in his lap and on the table.

This mystical beer glass explosion happened on Tuesday in a bar in the United Kingdom.

As you can see the explosion is sudden. The startled reaction says it all.

The owner’s say that the bar is haunted by a ghost name Dave. Dave used to live in the apartment above the establishment.

Related Stories

He reportedly died of a heart attack above the bar after drinking a bottle of Brandy. The legend is that Dave haunts the bar and tries to steal people’s drinks.

Tony Katz was out again today as he continues his work on the border. Craig Collins filled in today. To hear his, Matt Bair’s, and producer Jonathan’s theories on the glass explosion click the link below.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close