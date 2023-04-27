In the haunted bar, a customer’s glass random shatters into a million pieces leaving a glassy, beer mess in his lap and on the table.

This mystical beer glass explosion happened on Tuesday in a bar in the United Kingdom.

As you can see the explosion is sudden. The startled reaction says it all.

The owner’s say that the bar is haunted by a ghost name Dave. Dave used to live in the apartment above the establishment.

He reportedly died of a heart attack above the bar after drinking a bottle of Brandy. The legend is that Dave haunts the bar and tries to steal people’s drinks.

