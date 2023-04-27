Listen Live
ISP: Man Arrested After Two Rounds of Road Rage

Published on April 27, 2023

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lowell man has been arrested after police say he had not one, but two fits of road rage.

53-year-old Kevin Perfetti was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police believe Perfetti first fired shots at a semi driver on I-65, near mile-marker 180.  Thankfully, that semi driver was not hurt.

Officers then got another call regarding road rage that they connected to the man.  After finding him and searching his pickup truck, they say they found multiple guns.

He has been charged with crimes including Intimidation with a Firearm.

