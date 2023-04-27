ISP: Man Arrested After Two Rounds of Road Rage

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lowell man has been arrested after police say he had not one, but two fits of road rage.
53-year-old Kevin Perfetti was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Indiana State Police believe Perfetti first fired shots at a semi driver on I-65, near mile-marker 180. Thankfully, that semi driver was not hurt.
Officers then got another call regarding road rage that they connected to the man. After finding him and searching his pickup truck, they say they found multiple guns.
He has been charged with crimes including Intimidation with a Firearm.
-
Indiana Schools are Teaching Critical Race Theory
-
Four Indianapolis Get Go Cafes and Markets Say Goodbye
-
Republican Ryan Webb comes out as American-Indian Woman
-
Is Donald Trump "An Enemy of the 2nd Amendment"?
-
Bomb Threats Affect Dozens of School Districts
-
Loud Boom Friday Night Across Indiana Was Likely A Meteor
-
Two Brownsburg Schools Staffers Fired, Accused of Mistreating Special Needs Student
-
Update: Missing College Students Found Dead