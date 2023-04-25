Listen Live
Former Daycare Worker Faces 19 Counts of Battery, May Have Abused More Children

Published on April 25, 2023

Molly Taxter

Source: Hamilton County Jail / Hamilton County Jail

FISHERS, Ind. — A woman from Hamilton County has been arrested and charged with 19 counts of battery of a child.

Fishers Police say they were contacted on March 16th by a parent who said they found a handprint bruise on their child’s leg, and they believed someone hit their child at the daycare.

Police obtained surveillance video from the Kiddie Academy Daycare at 11703 Olio Road. The video showed Molly Taxter, 23, hitting the child. Taxter was fired that same day.

Police believe Taxter could have abused more children that attended the daycare. If your child attended Kiddie Academy Daycare from January 1st, 2023 through March 16th, 2023, and you believe your child may have been abused, call the hotline number at 317-595-3317.

Molly Taxter is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

