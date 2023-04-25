Biden launches 2024 Re-Election Campaign

President Joe Biden has officially announced that he’ll be throwing his hat in the ring for re-election in 2024.

Biden launched his re-election campaign Tuesday morning with a video making his case for another four years in office to “finish the job” of restoring America’s soul and keeping the country steady in the face of “MAGA extremists.”

“Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred,” Biden says in the three-minute launch video. “Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away,” he added, saying that they are “cutting Social Security,” “dictating what health care decisions women can make,” and “banning books.”

Despite Biden trying to rally the troops and fight against “MAGA extremists” by running again, over half of Democrats do not want Biden to run for re-election according to a poll from The Associated Press.

In light of the campaign announcement, many potential 2024 Republican opponents responded to the ad.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, who recently launched a 2024 presidential exploratory committee, said that another “term would be disaster for the American people.”

“Joe Biden and the radical Left’s blueprint to ruin America includes attacking our patriotism, targeting our religious liberties, leaving our border wide open, and wasting trillions of dollars we don’t have,” Scott said.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) chairman Richard Budd, R-N-C., said in a Tuesday press release that “Joe Biden’s term has been an unmitigated disaster for American families.”

“The NRCC will force every House Democrat to answer for their votes to advance the crime, chaos, and skyrocketing costs that are the hallmarks of the Biden presidency.”