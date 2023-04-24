Pence Talks About Upcoming Elections, Hasn’t Committed to 2024 Presidential Run

CLIVE, IA.–Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence was in Iowa this weekend. He hasn’t committed to a Presidential run in 2024, but he appears to be leaning that way.

“I’m very humbled by the encouragement that we are receiving. I promise when we have something to announce, you’ll be the first to know,” said Pence in an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation.

Pence says he’ll make an announcement in late June.

“The challenges that we’re facing in this economy with inflation at a 40-year high is going to require someone to step in on day one,” said Pence.

Pence was in the town of Clive, where the Iowa Faith and Free Coalition held its annual Spring Kick-Off.

Former President Trump spoke remotely. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and others spoke in person. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who announced her campaign earlier this year, were not in attendance.