Listen Live
National

Pence Talks About Upcoming Elections, Hasn’t Committed to 2024 Presidential Run

Published on April 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Pence speaking at Stanford University

Source: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLIVE, IA.–Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence was in Iowa this weekend. He hasn’t committed to a Presidential run in 2024, but he appears to be leaning that way.

“I’m very humbled by the encouragement that we are receiving. I promise when we have something to announce, you’ll be the first to know,” said Pence in an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation.

Pence says he’ll make an announcement in late June.

“The challenges that we’re facing in this economy with inflation at a 40-year high is going to require someone to step in on day one,” said Pence.

Pence was in the town of Clive, where the Iowa Faith and Free Coalition held its annual Spring Kick-Off.

Former President Trump spoke remotely. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and others spoke in person. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who announced her campaign earlier this year, were not in attendance.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close