NWS: Indianapolis Ties Record for Low Temperature Monday Morning

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are below normal for this time of year across Indiana. In Indianapolis, for example, the National Weather Service (NWS) says the city tied the low record temperatures for April 24 at 28 degrees. The last time it was 28 degrees on April 24 was 1910.

High temperatures will hover around the 50 and 60 degree mark throughout the week. There could be rain at times, but the NWS doesn’t expect any severe weather at this time.

“Highs may be back in the 50s this weekend. Lows will probably be in the 30s and low 40s. There’s sort of a weak cold front that’s going to pass through Tuesday to keep us in this cooler pattern. There could be some isolated to scattered rain showers,” said Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

There was a freeze warning for much of the state from Sunday into early Monday morning. Highs were near 80 for much of the state not even a week ago.

“There might be a light at the end of this tunnel. Looking out into early May, it looks like we’ll have some nice spring weather. We’ll have to see how that plays out,” said McGinnis.

On April 20, the City of Indianapolis almost tied the record high for warmest temperature, but missed it by 1 degree.