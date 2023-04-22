Listen Live
Car Crash in Franklin Kills One, Hurts Two

Published on April 22, 2023

Image of Fatal Single-Car Crash in Johnson County

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office / Sheriff Duane Burgess

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person has died and two more are injured after a single-car crash in Franklin Saturday morning.

First responders were called to East County Road 400 South around 4:45 a.m., where they found the car with three people inside it.  One of the three was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another was flown to Methodist Hospital, and the third was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.  None of the three have been identified as of yet.

In an image sent by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the car is flipped on its side in the grass, with its top resting against a tree (see above).  The underside of the car, which is facing the camera, has sustained quite a bit of damage.

Police are now investigating.

