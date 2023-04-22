Listen Live
Loud Boom Friday Night Across Indiana Was Likely A Meteor

Published on April 21, 2023

Loud Boom Likely Meteor

Source: WISH-TV

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.–You may have heard it. A loud boom was heard by many people in Indiana Friday night.

“We have gotten lots of calls about it. Some people got the boom. Some people heard the flash. Some people got all three,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Lightning detectors for the Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed a blip at 8:46 p.m. Friday in the Lafayette area.

Pilots in Kentucky saw a meteor to the north. A lightning system picked up a flash over Carroll County and that system has picked up meteors in the past.

Many people in places like Hamilton, Boone and Hendricks counties all said they heard loud shaking and the sound of an explosion, especially near Noblesville and Westfield.

“Meteors when they enter the atmosphere, they explode. That happens quite often actually. If they are a sufficient size, you’ll get a loud bang and a flash of light, so I’m thinking that’s what this is,” said Eckhoff.

 

