RC Enerson, Abel Motorsports Indy 500 Entry Ensures Bump Day

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Month of May will have a true “Bump Day” this year as Abel Motorsports has announced that RC Enerson will drive their entry to try and qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

Enerson attempted to make the race in before with Top Gun Motorsports in 2021 but failed to garner the speed needed to make the field. He has never raced in the Indianapolis 500.

“In the works for many months, the Abel Motorsports crew is top-notch and loaded with experience well beyond my years,” Enerson said. “I’m honored to carry the banner for the organization during the Month of May.”

Enerson has made five career starts in the NTT IndyCar Series but never in the Indianapolis 500.

Abel Motorsports team manager John Brunner said Friday the entry is a step towards broader ambitions in America’s top open-wheel racing series.

“As has been speculated, we are evaluating a full-time entry for the 2024 INDYCAR season,” he said. “Our group is committed to building the foundation needed for sustainable long-term success in motorsports.”

Enerson will pilot the Chevy-powered #50-car with Abel.

The Abel entry ensures that bumping will take place during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. There was no “Bump Day” last year since there were only 33 entries.