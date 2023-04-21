IMPD: Naked Man Having Mental Health Crisis Shoots at Random Drivers on Indy’s North Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A naked man having a mental health crisis was seen firing gunshots at random drivers from a car dealership on the north side of Indianapolis Thursday night, said police.

Both the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Carmel Police Department were called around 8:10 p.m. to a Tom Wood Porsche dealership in the 3500 block of E. 96th Street. That’s near the intersection of 106th street and Gray Road. They believe the man was firing shots randomly at drivers before they got there. IMPD Major Mike Leepper said they arrested the naked man near the dealership.

“This is a very tumultuous time right now for our city and for our police officers who are experiencing this. Our agencies remain committed to staying focused in taking violent criminals off the street,” said Leepper.

One person was shot while driving in this incident. Police say that person was taken to a hospital, but is expected to be okay. IMPD thinks at least four cars and the dealership were hit by the gunfire.

They have identified the man they arrested as Colton Erickson. He has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.