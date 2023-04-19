Trump Releases 2nd Round of Digital Trading Cards

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States and frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has once again made headlines with the launch of his new digital trading cards. This is the second installment of the Trump Digital Trading Card series.

Trump’s “Series 2” digital cards feature a variety of cartoonish images, including Trump as a rockstar playing guitar on stage and an image of him dressed as a superhero wearing a boxing belt. He returned to Instagram with an announcement about the second round of digital trading cards, which was his first post on the platform since Jan. 5, 2021:

One of the most popular cards in the set is the “Business Mogul” card, which features a picture of Trump in his signature suit and tie, standing in front of one of his many iconic buildings. This card highlights Trump’s successful career in real estate and his reputation as a savvy businessman.

The NFTs can be collected like baseball cards and stored digitally, and there’s an offer of prizes, including a ticket to a gala dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, for those who buy 47 or 100 cards.

The digital cards are not connected to Trump’s campaign, and the company offering them says on its website it’s not owned, managed or controlled by Trump, his company, or their affiliates. Trump gets paid under a license for use of his name and likeness, according to the website.