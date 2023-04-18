Eli Lilly announces major investment at their new park

LEBANON, Ind. — As Eli Lilly broke ground on their new manufacturing park in Lebanon, they announced a major new investment. Eli Lilly will commit another $1.6 billion and create 200 more jobs at the park.

The new investment to Lilly’s LEAP Innovation Park brings to total to over $3.5 billion and 700 jobs coming to Boone County. It is the largest single investment in Eli Lilly’s history.

Governor Eric Holcomb joined Lilly at the groundbreaking ceremony Monday. Later saying in a press release, “Lilly has played a critical role in shaping Indiana’s economy over the past 145-plus years, and today’s groundbreaking makes it clear – the company will be at the forefront of driving Hoosier innovation and job creation forward for generations to come,” said Gov. Holcomb.

Lebanon residents were worried on the construction of the mega-site, as the 600 acres of land it will be built on was annexed by the city.

“Change is always difficult, I think those kinds of issues always appear when you’ve got a big, transformational site like this,” said Dave Ricks, CEO and Chair of Eli Lilly. “I’d say to them, get to know us. I think we’re going to be a great neighbor. We are everywhere we operate. In the end, I think the Lebanon community will be happy with our presence here.”

Lilly also announced a $15 million scholarship program with the Ivy Tech Foundation. It will create a learning program at Ivy Tech Community College for high school and college students who want to get into pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“We’re investing at record levels in our home state to help our communities and economy thrive and enhance educational opportunities for more students,” said Ricks in a press release, “We look forward to doing our part to make Indiana an even better place to work and live, while fostering cutting-edge innovation in our state.”