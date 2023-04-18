Technology Problems Hit Southwest Airlines Again

DALLAS, Tx.–Southwest Airlines had to ground all of its U.S. flights because of intermittent technology issues this morning.
Both Southwest executives and the FAA say the ground stoppage is over now, but more than 1,700 flights have been delayed and they are now playing catch-up.
A similar computer outage led to more than 16-thousand Southwest flights canceled in January.
