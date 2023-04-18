Listen Live
National

Technology Problems Hit Southwest Airlines Again

Published on April 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Southwest Airlines Grounded Flights

Source: (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Tx.–Southwest Airlines had to ground all of its U.S. flights because of intermittent technology issues this morning.

Both Southwest executives and the FAA say the ground stoppage is over now, but more than 1,700 flights have been delayed and they are now playing catch-up.

A similar computer outage led to more than 16-thousand Southwest flights canceled in January.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close