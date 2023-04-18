The Government had Access to People’s Twitter DMs

Between phones knowing what advertisements to show and the government having access to Twitter DMs it does not seem like privacy exists.

In a teaser clip released by Tucker Carlson Elon Musk said this about Twitter, “The degree to which various government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind. I was not aware of that.”

The “full access to everything,” included people’s private DMs.

The scary part of all of this is that the government probably has access to other private messaging platforms.

Can they see your emails, messages on Facebook or Instagram? Based on what we know about Twitter now it would be reasonable to assume that they do have access to those other messaging platforms.

Musk goes on to mention a plan on implementing an encryption that people can toggle on and off. The encryption will make it to where not even the people at Twitter can see what was sent or received. This will allow people to keep their conversations private if they so choose.

