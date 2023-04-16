Weekend shootings kill 1, wound 4 others

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police say that multiple shootings from Saturday night into Sunday morning killed one man and injured 4 other victims.

The victims that were injured managed to get themselves to hospitals across the city. IMPD says the first walk-in gunshot victim went to Community North Hospital Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m. Their condition is unknown.

Then around midnight, police were called to another walk-in gunshot victim at IU Methodist Hospital. They are in stable condition.

Early Sunday morning, two more victims went to hospitals. The first arrived at Eskenazi Hospital around 1:30 a.m. The second went to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. Both are in stable condition.

IMPD says that the man who was killed died at the scene on the far eastside. The shooting happened around N.Franklin Road and E. 38th Street after 3:00 a.m.

Police have not announced any arrests. They are still investigating, and if you know anything about the shootings call either IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.