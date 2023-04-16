Pres. Biden approves FEMA help for Indiana

STATEWIDE — FEMA announced federal disaster assistance for 12 Indiana counties that were hit hardest by severe storms and tornadoes in late March into early April.

President Biden approved the Major Disaster Declaration for Indiana on Saturday. Funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will go to affected individuals in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties.

The grants that will go to temporary housing, home repairs, loans for uninsured losses, and other programs and assistance to local rebuilding efforts.

Those storms caused 23 tornadoes which killed 5 people. Countless homes were destroyed. Governor Eric Holcomb had to declare a state of emergency for Johnson and Sullivan counties.

With President Biden’s announcement, Gov. Holcomb said on Facebook, “I received word President Biden has approved our disaster declaration. We’re grateful for this action that will help thousands of Hoosiers and many communities that sustained damages from the historic tornado event that swept across the state with additional assistance as they continue to recover and rebuild their homes and lives.”

Hoosiers in those 12 selected counties who were hurt by the storms can apply for help at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling (800) 621-3362, or by using the FEMA App.