Woman Dies in Two-Car Crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has died after a car crash Friday afternoon.
16-year-old Jeremiah May told the Johnson County Sheriff’s officers that he had been heading west on State Road 135 when he tried to turn onto County Road 500 West. As he did so, he hit a truck that had been heading east on State Road 135.
79-year-old Hugh Gossage was driving that truck, with 79-year-old Mary Gossage in his passenger seat. The two were taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, but Mary Gossage did not survive.
May was taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis.
