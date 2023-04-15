NWS: Preparing for a Short Cold Snap

INDIANAPOLIS — While the last few days have almost felt like summer around Central Indiana, you should prepare yourself for a cold snap.

Meteorologist Cody Moore with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says Saturday will be the last summery day until Tuesday. Rain is supposed to move in Saturday night, with temperatures dropping Sunday.

He says Monday will be one of the “dreariest days” of the week, with cooler temperatures and some strong wind gusts.

This means that, if you have already planted seasonal flowers, you will want to cover them Sunday and Monday night. If you have not yet planted the more sensitive varieties, you are encouraged to bring them inside until the warmer weather returns.

And, while temps should warm again starting Tuesday, the coming week may still feature clouds and rain, so you might want to make sure you have the necessary layers.

Moore also encourages you to have access to weather alerts on your phone or other devices.