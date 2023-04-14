Trump Criticizes President Biden’s Gun Control Policies at NRA Convention in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Former President Trump continues to criticize President Biden’s gun control agenda. While speaking at the NRA’s annual meeting in Indianapolis, Trump told the crowd “no one will lay a finger on your guns” if he’s elected president in 2024.
He said on day one he’ll stop Biden’s “war on lawful gun owners.” The Biden administration and Democrats are pushing for an assault weapons ban and other gun control measures.
Trump also praised the work of some Hoosier politicians including Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks, Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.
