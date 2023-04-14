Listen Live
Local News

Trump Criticizes President Biden’s Gun Control Policies at NRA Convention in Indianapolis

Published on April 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide.

Source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Former President Trump continues to criticize President Biden’s gun control agenda. While speaking at the NRA’s annual meeting in Indianapolis, Trump told the crowd “no one will lay a finger on your guns” if he’s elected president in 2024.

He said on day one he’ll stop Biden’s “war on lawful gun owners.” The Biden administration and Democrats are pushing for an assault weapons ban and other gun control measures.

Related Stories

Trump also praised the work of some Hoosier politicians including Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks, Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close